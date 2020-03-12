As concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus) continue to grow, the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone all events up to and including the 2020 #GretnaLife Community Expo, the Chamber's annual business fair, scheduled for March 21.
The Chamber Board considered a number of items before making the decision, including risk of exposure and contamination, the viability of producing events where attendance is uncertain (assuming a percentage of vendors and the public may opt out due to concerns) and the rise in event cancellations in surrounding areas, as well as action taken by the University of Nebraska administration to move classes to online until end of semester.
“To be successful, we would want all events to achieve great exposure for our members,” said Bryan Boyce, Chamber President. “Given the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, we feel attendance would be negatively affected. Furthermore, we want to do our part in preventing further spread of this virus which health officials are still working to fully understand.”
The Chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the coming weeks or months ahead and has notified vendors and hosts of the postponement.To keep up with developments and potential new dates, visit gretnachamber.com, email info@gretnachamber.com or follow the Chamber on social media at the handle @gretnachamber.