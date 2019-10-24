The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy will host its fifth annual Stall and Treat Halloween Party Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the HETRA barn, 10130 S. 222nd St. Test drive your Halloween costumes and trick or treat with the horses. Family Traditions BBQ & Sweets will be on site offering dinner options.
Gretna United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat Saturday in the church parking lot, 11457 S. 204th St. The event includes games, bounce houses, candy and the Balloon Lady from 3 to 5 p.m.
Gretna Post Prom will host its second annual Trunk or Treat Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Gretna High School parking lot, 11335 S. 204th St. The free event will include trick-or-treating, face painting, bounce houses, food and fun.
Trick-or-Treat in Village Square on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Show off your costumes, show off some tricks and gather some treats from area businesses located in the plaza at the southwest corner of Highway 6/31 and Highway 370.
The Gretna Public Library will host its annual HalloWeeRead carnival for toddlers and preschoolers Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave. There will be games, prizes and a special storytime at 6:30 p.m. Costumes encouraged but not required. Neither registration nor library card required.
Trick-or-treat at either library any time on Oct. 31 receive a prize book during All Hallows Read. Children, teens and adults are invited. The Gretna Children’s Library, located at 119 N. McKenna Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gretna Public Library, located at 736 South St., will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.