Two friends find themselves at a tomb in the dark hours of early morning. Rumor has it that the body buried inside, brutally disfigured by execution, has disappeared. One of the friends looks inside. The other friend makes a classic mistake and steps into the darkness of the grave.
If this was a horror movie, the music would be ominous. Our bodies would be preparing for a massive jump scare. We’d be covering our eyes and peeking at the screen through our fingers, saying to the actors, “Don’t do it! Don’t go in there!”
But this isn’t the latest Stephen King script, ready for a Halloween theater release. It’s an ancient text written by the Apostle John — and, believe it or not, it’s perfect for Easter.
John was there that morning; his gospel is a first-person account of what happened. Yes, there was a grave. And yes, it was dark.
That didn’t stop the disciples of Jesus from sprinting to His grave in the dark hours of that first Easter morning. John’s gospel says that once Mary found the tomb empty, she ran back to tell Peter and John, who hightailed it outside the city gates to the grave.
John won this tomb-hundred yard dash and looked into the dark hole; He saw burial linens but he didn’t go in. Can you blame him? Have you ever stood outside an open grave in the darkened hours of early morning?
Neither have I. As a rule, I tend to stay out of dark holes where dead bodies are stored. I tend to shy away from many frightening places. But there are times when we need to face the darknesses of our past, our present, or our future.
It’s better to face the dark than ignore it. Of course, it always helps to have a friend there. Like Peter, for example. After he ducked down and went in, John followed suit into the sepulcher, “and he saw and believed. For as yet they did not understand the Scripture, that He must rise again from the dead.” (John 20:8-9)
The disciples didn’t fully understand the empty tomb but they believed. Many times, that’s how faith works. The 11th-century apologist, Anselm, called it, “Fides quarens intellectum,” or “Faith seeking understanding.”
Our modern minds seek understanding first. Then we’ll believe. Nothing wrong with a little skepticism. It’s good to investigate. But you don’t have to understand every detail to experience the joy of something. I don’t understand how the wi-fi works but that doesn’t stop me from streaming content. With just one little click I can see a story right in front of my eyes.
With just one little step of faith, we can step into the pages of Scripture and into that 2000-year old tomb. Could it be true? Could God could possibly do something there?
The biblical record presents historically reliable evidence that says, “Yes.” Jesus of Nazareth was crucified outside the city gates of Jerusalem and then raised back to life three days later. No body was ever found. Many people saw Him alive. His frightened followers became bold witnesses.
I don’t understand how God did it but “Grave don’t lie.”
Belief based on evidence can open our eyes to see God’s truth, even when we don’t yet fully understand. That’s a can’t-miss story for these incomprehensible days in which we find ourselves.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.