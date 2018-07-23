About 10 Sarpy County children affected by cancer spent a a recent week at Camp Quality Heartland, held at Calvin Crest Camp Conference & Retreat Center in Fremont.
Children battling cancer, their siblings and numerous volunteers and companions formed forever memories as they participated in various activities throughout the week: crafting dreamcatchers, completing a high ropes course, swimming and making s’mores around the campfire, to name a few.
In its 24th year, Camp Quality Heartland aims to provide a normal summer camp experience to children who aren’t able to attend a regular camp. Companions partner with campers to form lasting bonds and a higher risk requires more medical staff to be on hand.
Michael Young, in his first year at Camp Quality Heartland Executive Director, said he had three goals for this year’s campers.
“To create memories like other kids do — make friends and really create that bond with their companion, to foster mentorship,” Young said.
“To let them know that they can be okay — build thought and confidence — turning off their problems and worries and being away from their parents for awhile.
“And, to look forward to next year.”
The camp is held annually in the greater metro area and the nonprofit is based out of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Earlier this year, KOA Campground in Gretna donated more than $8,000 to Camp Quality Heartland to help make this year’s camp a success.