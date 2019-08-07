Camp CoHoLo celebrated 35 years of courage, hope and love in recent weeks.
Two sessions of campers attended CoHoLo, with a younger group staying July 21 through July 24 and older campers staying July 24 through July 28.
For a special birthday celebration, camp staff rented out Papio Bay Pool for campers, hosting their own private pool party before accompanying campers to an area farm for a private fireworks show. The campers were able to see Gretna Days fireworks to one side, and their own private show to the other.
The Fourth of July-themed fireworks show followed this year’s holiday theme, which continued with activities like a New Year’s Eve/Mardi Gras themed dance, a Thanksgiving dinner and more.
Campers experienced fun outdoor events offered at the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, including a water slide, laser tag, ziplining and the TRUST course. They were also allowed to choose other blocks that interested them, whether that be cooking a quesadilla and making smoothies, learning balloon art, painting kindness rocks or practicing yoga, to name a few.
The camp serves children between the ages of 6 and 17 who are impacted by cancer or blood disorders, giving them a normal summer camp experience. Campers include those undergoing therapy along with those who have completed treatment.