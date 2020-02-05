It was the best of 30-second time slots. It was the worst of 30-second time slots. It was the night of Cheetos. It was the night of groundhogs. We had everything on screen. We had nothing on screen. It was a night like every other Super Bowl night, as some of the noisiest authorities paid $5.6 million for half a minute of air time.
There was a baby peanut wearing a top hat sprouting from a grave, and there was a muscled-up superhero rocketing rolls of Bounty out of his midsection. A “cah” was “pahked” in Boston and a spaceship was landed in a Wal-Mart.
At every commercial break it was clearer than Crystal Pepsi to the general public that companies, movie franchises and candidates will do just about anything to enhance their brand.
Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, which is really a “tale of two games.” One game happens on the field; the other is played through commercials.
Even if you’re not a fan of either football team, you can usually find something to cheer about in the advertisements. Like the Avocado Home Shopping Network.
Of all the ads we saw, one big player was notably absent. No big shocker but for the umpteenth year in a row God decided not to spring for a Super Bowl ad. It’s not that the Almighty couldn’t afford it; it’s just not His style.
His script is the Scripture, and it’s more creative, timely and timeless than any advertisement — it just takes longer than 30 seconds to absorb.
Elijah wasn’t a celebrity spokesman by any means. In a sense, he was the ancient equivalent of an ad executive, and God was his brand. Elijah stayed loyal to the Lord even when everyone else went off-brand by worshipping other gods. When Elijah hid himself in a cave, God made an appearance.
There was a great strong wind that broke rocks! There was an earthquake! There was straight fire! Throw in a bag of Doritos and this could be a script worthy of Super Bowl Sunday! Only God wasn’t “in” the wind, the earthquake or the fire. That’s not His brand. Instead, God spoke in a “still, small voice,” and encouraged Elijah to keep serving Him. (1 Kings 19:9-18)
Some folks get frustrated with God because He doesn’t always thunder His will, His power or His justice from above. We live in a world of instant gratification, customer satisfaction and flashy sales pitches. Give us likes! Give us clicks! Give us avocados!
We’re consumers. And when God doesn’t give us what we want, we get frustrated. The stakes, of course, are much higher than snacks and cars and movies. We want peace. We want security. We want meaning, justice, hope and love.
The question is, where are we going to get them?
It’s a tale of two approaches. We can either satisfy our deepest needs with the things of this world, or with the God who made the world.
The things of this world pay millions for 30-second messages that curry our favor but God doesn’t pander to our powerful desires.
He sacrificially gave us His Son “in the fullness of time” to live 33 years of humble service, culminating in His death and resurrection. The life of Jesus wasn’t just a commercial. It’s a testimony of God’s genius. His creativity. His sacrificial love.
I’m guessing that will never make a splashy Super Bowl ad. But what God does is a far, far better thing than anything this world could ever offer.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.