Thanks to the Facebook project along Highway 50 south of Highway 370, Sarpy County and its cities recorded more than $800 million in building permit valuations for the months of July, August and September.
According to the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation’s Third Quarter Report, the six largest valuations fall to Papillion, including the $609 million valuation for Facebook. Also in the top six — all valued at $5 million or more — are the Papillion La Vista Community Schools elementary school at 120th Street and Schram Road, and the St. Columbkille parish center.
The largest valuation projects by city are Claas Omaha in La Vista ($3,154,159), Ditch Witch in Gretna ($1,412,272), Pinnacle Bank in Springfield ($418,686) and repairs to the levee system in Bellevue ($22,811.811).
Building permit valuations by community for the quarter (2018 valuations in parenthesis):
Papillion $704,057,757 ($302,294,475).
Bellevue $56,768,338 ($31,375,472).
Sarpy County $30,900,565 ($33,387,173).
Gretna $11,367,583 ($10,368,195).
La Vista $10,539,780 ($22,955,540).
Springfield $2,207,427 ($1,797,704).
Three housing subdivisions totaling 171 lots were platted in the period, all west of 114th Street, and 274 single family housing permits were issued throughout the county.