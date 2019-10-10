Cade Bryson and his dog Charlie will serve as ambassadors for Good Dog! Autism Companions Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petco, 13660 West Maple Road in Omaha.
The public is invited to come learn about the impact therapy, service and/or working animals have on lives every day. Charlie will demonstrate some of her tasks and Cade will chat about how Charlie has changed his life.
The event coincides with the Petco Foundation’s annual Helping Heroes campaign which supports service, therapy and working animals. The foundation has invested more than $14 million to support these animals who work to save and improve lives around the world.
To learn more about Good Dog! Autism Companions, visit gooddogautismcompanions.org. For more on the Petco Foundation’s Helping Heroes campaign, visit pet cofoundation.org/hero.