Free books are available to Gretna residents weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gretna Public Library, 736 South St.
Though the library is currently closed, staff are stocking a book cart with reading materials for all ages, placing the cart in front of its main location, weather permitting.
“Even though the library is closed right now, the need for the services it provides is still there,” library director Krissy Reed said. “At the moment, we have to come up with some unique ways to try to meet some of the needs that our community has and this is one of them.”
The book cart is stocked with items from the library’s book sale. Visitors will find picture books, early readers, chapter books, children’s nonfiction, young adult novels and novels for adults. Some large print and audio book formats are also available. A magazine stand also offers materials for all ages. Items are replenished daily.
“Everything is free for the taking and we do not want the items returned,” Reed said. “We have plenty of materials to continuously replenish the cart as needed.”
Library cards are also available. Applications can be accessed at gretnapubliclibrary.org. One card per household. Online resources, including ebooks and audiobooks, are available. Once regular library services return, residents are invited to come in to finish opening a full library account.
“During this really unusual time, we are just happy that we can come up with a few ways for people to have some normalcy in their lives,” Reed said. “Going to the library to check out something to read or listen to is something that a lot of people include in their weekly routines, so we want to help users continue that routine, even if it’s a little different for the moment. While this situation is concerning and isolating at times right now, it is also reminding our world just how important the arts and education are to people.
“Books, information, movies, etc., are all things that we turn to in order to feel connected, entertained and engaged, and so the library is here to help provide those important materials however we can. We’re here for you, Gretna!”