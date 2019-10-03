Board award

The Nebraska Association of School Boards, Board of Directors and staff, recognized the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education as a 2019 President’s Board Award recipient during the Omaha Area Membership Meeting on Aug. 22. This award of distinction recognizes the board’s collective volunteer time and commitment to education. The criteria for this award requires that all board members participate in learning opportunities to grow in their governance role by attending education workshops and conferences, participate in a leadership/district goal planning annual retreat, and share in the legislative advocacy for public education. Typically five to 10 boards are awarded this honor, but this year, Gretna was the only President’s Board Award recipient in the entire state of Nebraska. Since 1993, Gretna has won a total of 24 President’s Board Awards. This year marked Gretna’s 16th consecutive win. Back row, from left: Rick Hollendieck, Kyle Janssen, Mark Hauptman and David Gulizia. Front: Ann Wright, left, and Dawn Stock.

 Photo submitted by Gretna Public Schools

