Prompted by the anticipated fall opening of Falling Waters — Gretna Public Schools’ sixth elementary building — the district’s Board of Education has approved new elementary attendance boundaries for the 2020–21 school year.
Big changes move all neighborhoods west of Highway 6 and north of Lincoln Road to the new elementary school.
The following neighborhoods will attend Falling Waters Elementary in the fall: Arbor Gate, Avenue 204 Apartments, Coventry Ridge, Crystal Creek, Evansboro, Falling Waters, Forest Glen, Harrison 210, NE Area (south of Cornhusker Road, north of the railroad tracks), NW (west of Highway 6, not on Q Street), NW (west of the Elkhorn River, on Q and F streets), Point Sans Arc, Prairie Ridge Estates, Sarpy Heights, South Hamptons, The Hamptons, The Preserve at the Farm, Twin Rivers Vista and Villas at Falling Waters.
“We’re trying to minimize double moves,” Superintendent Rich Beran said.
Boundary lines do not split up neighborhoods, ensuring that children from the same neighborhood will attend the same school.
Under the new boundaries, students living in Tiburon South and the Tiburon Apartments — who currently attend Aspen Creek Elementary — will move back to Palisades Elementary.
Harrison Woods, Cedar Hollow and Cedar Ridge neighborhoods will attend Whitetail Creek Elementary under the new plan. The move aims to alleviate some of the overcrowding at Palisades Elementary, as more and more homes are being built in the Palisades West neighborhood.
The new boundaries were approved April 13 during a regular meeting of the Board of Education.
A seventh elementary school is expected to open in fall 2021 for the 2021–22 school year, which district officials hope will have a minimal effect on district boundaries.
“We’ve kind of designed this keeping that seventh elementary in mind,” said David Gulizia, board president.
Also at its April 13 meeting, the board:
• Approved the resignations of Kylie Hohlen, Lucas Grossnicklaus and Brian Peska.
• Approved the contracts of Emily Bedford, Camryn Grove, Hannah Kessenich, Molly Miller, Alyson Reynolds, Michaela VanOeveren, Leah Vobejda, Ashlyn Groves, Kamesha Evans, Nicholas Harriger, Amanda Hicks, Gabriel Wurth, Chelsey Schmeling, Ian Meador and Sarah Hoegh.
• Approved a resolution regarding graduation and grade level advancement. The resolution offers guidelines for how students can stay on track to graduate or move forward in their schooling during distance learning.
• Gave first round approval to Policy 7011, regarding the district’s approach to new construction or improvements to existing buildings.
The board then received reports on current district construction projects, the schematic design for the district’s second high school and extended/distance learning throughout GPS before entering executive sessions to discuss land acquisition.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St.