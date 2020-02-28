Lori Blum, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Gretna, was selected to attend the Edward Jones fifth annual Women’s Conference at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.
The conference recognizes top female Edward Jones financial advisors and provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.
Lori Blum’s office is located at 11532 Willow Park Drive, Suite 600.