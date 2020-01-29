The Gretna Knights of Columbus Council #10047 and St. Patrick Catholic Church will host a blood drive Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 508 W. Angus Road.
The drive will be held in memory of the late Bob Koster, who was a regular volunteer and donor at the Knights’ blood drives. Per the Red Cross records, Koster donated 30 gallons and one pint, saving up to 723 lives, and only stopped when he began getting ill the last couple of years.
To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search the sponsor code “GretnaNE” or call Marty Stednitz at 402-332-3840.