I wanted to be a journalist but my Boss had other plans.
The decision came in an unlikely place: the press box at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. I had landed my first game assignment for our college newspaper and I was sky high to be covering the Huskers.
I sat at the height of the stadium during the height of the team’s glory years in the height of my college education.
But there in that high place, I started to get dizzy.
I couldn’t get past the fact that what I was pouring my life into that Saturday would be lining the bottom of a bird cage the next Tuesday.
My problem wasn’t with journalism. It’s as noble a pursuit as any. Many folks malign the media these days but that doesn’t discount the value of good reporting and writing.
There on the holy ground of Husker heaven-on-earth, my Boss gave me a different assignment. Being a pastor was the right play call for me.
But I still have my share of “what am I doing?” days. We all do. Whether you’re teaching students or filing taxes, fixing engines or prescribing medications, those bird-cage-liner thoughts fly into everyone’s mind from time to time.
Our jobs can be downright dizzying when we think about all the things we aren’t accomplishing. The devil deals in daily discouragement, and sometimes we give him too much print.
It’s true that many of our daily tasks are mundane enough to feel meaningless. Much of what we do will be ignored, criticized, and forgotten.
But that doesn’t make the work, or the worker, useless.
No job is perfect. No position is a continuous stream of national championship experiences. We all should understand that. But what does it all mean?
Could it be that our Creator is helping us to seek something heavenly in the middle of the menial?
Jesus left the height of heaven for the blotted bottom of this bird cage. He worked with His hands, every day, for years, before starting His public ministry. I bet He had His share of days when He wondered, “What’s the point?”
He understands what it’s like to wonder if our work means anything. He knows knows the pain of seeing His best work ripped up and nailed to a cross. That doesn’t mean His work was in vain.
Jesus taught us to find purpose in whatever pays the bills. It’s not about finding the right job. It’s about working for the right Boss.
“Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve.” (Colossians 3:23-24)
Whatever your work, when God is your Boss there are bits of heaven at the bottom of the bird cage.
For the last six years, I’ve been honored to serve God by writing for this paper. In those 312 weeks, my editors have been gracious, the community has been supportive, my family has been patient, and God has been the Boss. And my Boss has other plans.
This is my last column for the Gretna Breeze.
Nobody has asked me to leave or nudged me out to pasture. I don’t know what the next assignment will be. I just know I’ll keep writing for the same Editor-in-Chief.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.