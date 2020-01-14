Birthday fundraiser

From left, Bill Lewis accepts a check on behalf of Gretna Neighbors from Jade Mero, Riley Myers, Koryn Winder and Amber Mero. In lieu of birthday presents, Jade Mero collected non-perishable goods to donate and deliver Dec. 23 to Gretna Neighbors food pantry. Dance by Design, owned by her mother Amber Mero, was there to support her with a monetary donation as well.

 Photo courtesy of Cory Mero

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.