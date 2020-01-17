Jason “the Birdnerd” St. Sauver, Director of Education and Outreach at Audubon Nebraska will present “Birding by Ear” Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Schramm Education Center, 21502 W. Highway 31.
His presentation will be the first in Schramm Education Center’s Sunday Speaker Series, a new monthly program where experts offer information on the natural and cultural history of Nebraska.
The series is free and open to the public. Enter through the classroom. The presentation does not include admission to the center.