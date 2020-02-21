New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Nielsen spent Feb. 7 visiting both Gretna Middle School and Aspen Creek Middle School.
Nielsen’s “The Traitor’s Game” was a 2019–20 Nebraska Golden Sower Award nominee. Her work, focused primarily on fantasy and historical fiction, is also sold through Scholastic Book Fairs.
“The students are very familiar with her work and very excited that she was able to come,” said Amy Tasich, ACMS media specialist.
At ACMS, about 30 students — who were nominated by their English or High Ability Learner teachers — attended a writer’s workshop with Nielsen in the school library.
“It’s not just giving them a prompt, but really, let’s talk about the craft of writing, and what ideas can you think of,” Tasich said.
Later in the afternoon, all students in sixth through eighth grades attended a larger presentation in the gymnasium.
PTA funds and profits from the school book fair made the visit possible. Nielsen spent the week visiting both Gretna middle schools, along with Elkhorn’s four middle schools, also taking time to sign copies of her books brought in or purchased by students.
“Her historical fiction and fantasy novels are really popular across the board with our students and staff, so we’re very fortunate to have her as our first author to visit,” Tasich said.