Though the ongoing pandemic has spurred a tumultuous end to the school year, Gretna High School students and staff are pulling out all the stops to ensure the senior class is celebrated.
Last week, GHS hosted its own Be the Light event, joining schools across the nation in a movement intent on recognizing the Class of 2020. The event calls for the high school stadium lights to be turned on in support of graduating seniors.
Gretna High School cheer coach Sarah Chagnon got the idea after seeing that Giltner — a town about two hours southwest of town that GHS has a close relationship with — was participating.
She reached out to GHS athletic director Matt Curtis to see if a local event would be possible.
“It’s a way to recognize seniors or any kids missing everything right now...games, track events, maybe graduation or prom, we don’t know,” Chagnon said. “It’s 20 minutes, but at least it gives them something: a memory, a story about their senior year.
“They are the only class that will have this, but everything normal is being taken from them. It gives them an event when they’re missing so many other events right now.”
After getting the go-ahead, the cheer team worked further to coordinate the event, particularly utilizing social media to get the word out as quickly as possible.
“As cheerleaders, we are told from the day we make the team that we are representatives for our high school and community, and bringing our students together is also a major part of what we do,” said Zoe Chagnon, junior GHS cheerleader. “I think it is important that no matter how many kids are in our school, we all feel like a big family, and coordinating events like this makes that a reality. “
At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, cars gathered in the school’s back parking lot, honking and cheering in support of the Class of 2020. That time was chosen because 8:20 p.m. is 20:20 military time.
The stadium lights were on, and the scoreboard was lit up 20:20 20-20 for the 20-minute event.
“As a student, it was important for me to participate because it was a neat way for the community to honor the seniors,” said Sophie Irwin, senior GHS cheerleader. “I think this event was important because it gave the seniors a chance to be recognized for the rest of our senior year that we couldn’t have. This event showed me that the whole community is thinking about the seniors and what we have missed out on during this special year for all of us.”
Kim Podany, a GHS Class of 2020 parent, said she was grateful to the cheerleaders for organizing the event for seniors, who are missing out on a lot of “lasts.”
“One day they went to school having no idea it was their last,” Podany said. “Unfortunately for many of these kids, not knowing something was a ‘last’ has been a life lesson they’ve learned more than once over the past year. They’ve learned that in life you don’t know if it’s your last class, last practice or if it’s the last time you will ever see a friend.
“These kids have dealt with a lot of loss over the past year. Any way that we as a community can show them we love them, and that we aren’t going to just move on without celebrating them, is important.”
It was a successful event, with the organizers’ only concerns that people show up, show their support and stay in their vehicles.
“I hope it’s a good turnout, a safe turnout and gives the kids something to look forward to, to see that everyone’s thinking of them and gives them a memory to mark down for their senior year,” Chagnon said.