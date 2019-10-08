Gretna’s four-legged residents have a new hangout.
The Bark Club — open since mid-August — offers grooming, boarding and day care to dogs of all sizes.
“We felt there was a big need and the plan started to come together from there,” said Ellie Diaz, who owns the business with her husband Sean, a teacher at Gretna Elementary School. The couple have lived in Gretna for 18 years.
The Bark Club is home to significant outdoor and indoor play space, kennels, three grooming stations and more. The facility can comfortably hold up to 65 dogs, ensuring there is still enough space for each to exercise and play. The outdoor spaces includes artificial turf inside a fenced area.
“We wanted it to be comfortable, a manageable size,” Diaz said. “We want them to have fun and be in a safe, clean environment. We don’t want the dogs in the kennel all day. We’ve got them exercising both inside and outside for long periods.”
Dogs spend most of their time playing at The Bark Club, though lunch and a few naps are sprinkled throughout the day.
Staff hope to add training to their offerings as they build up a client base.
“We hope to fill a need in Gretna in a fun, friendly environment,” Diaz said.
The Bark Club is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 5 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays, though boarding pickup can be scheduled for Sunday by appointment.
To learn more, visit dogbarkclub.com.