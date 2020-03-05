Sarpy County Public Defender Tom Strigenz on Feb. 25 filed a notice for appeal in the Nebraska Court of Appeals for Abram K. Sollman, who on Feb. 24 was sentenced to 14 to 20 years imprisonment after being convicted of vehicular homicide in relation to the death of a 71-year-old Gretna woman.
Strigenz, who represented the Dowagiac, Mich., man, originally filed a motion for a new trial in district court after his client was found guilty on three counts by District Court Judge George Thompson during a December 2019 bench trial.
Sollman was also sentenced to 60 days imprisonment for driving under the influence first offense, and 90 days for first-offense reckless driving. The sentences are running consecutively, or back to back, according to Strigenz.
Strigenz, court records show, on the first appeal contended there were issues with Sollman’s trial that “materially affected his (client’s) substantial rights.”
Strigenz, in his motion to the court on Dec. 19 last year, said that the verdict reached was not sustained by sufficient evidence or was contrary to law, to-wit the evidence presented didn’t support a finding that the proximate cause of death was the defendant operating a vehicle in violation of two Nebraska state statutes (60-6,213; 60-6,197.06) relating to reckless driving and driving during a period of revocation.
Strigenz also highlighted that he believes there was an error of law occurring during the trial, to-wit the court should have considered a lesser offense of Class I Misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
The driving force behind Cassandra Clausen’s death is what the defense has shown a point of contention with, and is what it’s focusing on with its most recent appeal, Strigenz said.
“Our whole defense in this case was the causation of the accident,” Strigenz said during a phone interview. “There is no question that Ms. Clausen turned in front of him, and I felt the causation of the accident was a result of that. The court, of course, found that the cause was that he (Sollman) was driving while intoxicated.”
The defendant on Feb. 1, 2019, was reportedly driving drunk when his 2002 Volkswagen Jetta Collided with a 2017 Honda CRV driven by the victim, as reported by The Omaha World-Herald.
Investigators from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office determined Clausen was traveling east on North Star Drive near the Nebraska Crossing Outlets at about 6:15 p.m. that day.
The Honda was making a left turn onto Highway 6 when it was struck by Sollman’s southbound Volkswagen.
An appellate court appeal, Strigenz said, needed to be made within 30 days of sentencing. He noted that his most recent appeal was done to dot his I’s and cross his T’s to ensure his client is represented in the most effective manner possible.
But, he acknowledged receiving a new trial is a long shot.
“They are filed often, but rarely granted,” he said of appeals motions.