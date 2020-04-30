One area family is redefining quarantine fun.
Family bonding at it’s finest, the Kuehl/Scharff clan spent a recent weekend running 26.2 miles in 26 hours.
“Our family has been working out a lot lately and we loved doing weird adventures like that,” said Jada Scharff, who brought the idea to her family. “I’m a senior this year, so we’re trying to do as many fun things as a family that we can before I go off to college.”
“We like to do things outside,” said Steve Kuehl. “It was kind of perfect.”
Though perfect, Kuehl admitted the feat was difficult, the 26 hours proving long, tiring and full of fun.
“Jada had a great idea,” he said. “You’re just trying to think of things to do as a family. A lot of people rooted us on because it was something they could follow. It was fun.”
Completing the 26.2 miles put a full marathon under the belts of each member of the family, who set out every hour on the hour for a mile run in their neighborhood. Each mile took about 10 to 15 minutes depending on pace. At the end of the race, they ran down to their mailbox and back to complete the .2 mile.
“A lot of people have bucket lists of marathons and none of us had done one, so this was our opportunity,” Kuehl said.
The family marathon began April 17 at 5 p.m., wrapping up the following day around 5 p.m.
“It was probably one of the most rewarding things we’ve ever done,” Kuehl said “It was really difficult but there was so much laughter. It was extremely exhausting, but a fun thing to do with the family. Everybody was in it together and it was a great bonding experience.”
Kuehl’s parents dropped off food for the family, who spent time between miles snacking and napping, particularly in the overnight hours.
Scharff also found time to participate in John Krasinski’s online prom between the first few miles. It was a fitting opportunity, as Gretna High School’s prom had been scheduled for April 18.
“I already had my dress,” she said. “We put on the TV and just dance for half an hour. Then, we had to go back out and run again.”