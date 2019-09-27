Another successful AppleJack

The Gretna Middle School Eighth Grade Band performs Saturday in the annual AppleJack Parade in Nebraska City. The band took second in the 51st annual parade. This is the 21st year in a row that the GMS Eighth Grade Band has placed in the top three bands at this event.

 Photo submitted by Chris Tucker

