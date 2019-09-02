The annual fall Tree Planting Workshop and Tree Giveaway/Raffle will be held Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S 216th St.
Ticket numbers and raffle tickets will be given away beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Any resident, business or church within city limits, or within 1.5 miles of city limits, are eligible for at least one tree. If all trees are not given away on the first go around, more will be given away in another round.
One bag of mulch and one tree guard will be given away with each tree.
A special children’s raffle will be held for four Cortland apple trees. Only one apple tree is needed to produce fruit. Children ages 6 to 13 must be present to win.
This year’s selection is comprised of three white oaks, 10 swamp white oaks, 12 Ohio buckeyes, four tuliptrees, nine Shantung maple, five sugar maple, four sawtooth oak, five American sycamore, five ironwood, 10 silver linden, nine Relict bur oak and four Triumph elm. Trees are 5 to 6 feet tall and won’t need to be staked unless they are planted in a windy location. A planting and watering sheet will be included to ensure proper care of the new trees.
All trees were grown from seeds collected in or around the state of Nebraska and grown in RootMaker pots or bags at Great Plains Nursery in Weston, Neb. Native grown trees adapt better to the local climate.
All trees must be mulched and watered at planting. All will require weekly watering. A class on tree selection, planting, watering and mulching will be conducted by a certified Nebraska arborist at the start of the program.
The Gretna Arbor Society receives a credit for all RootMaker bags and pots returned to Gretna Plains Nursery.
The credit allows the Arbor Society to buy more trees for the City of Gretna. Bags and pots may be returned to Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
The Arbor Society asks that participants provide feedback to ensure the program continues, and asks that comments be sent to Gretna City Council members or the mayor.
For more information, call Jim Keepers at 402-332-0715 or 402-618-8837.