The Gretna Optimist Club again seeks to spread holiday cheer to local children with a visit from Santa and a present.
The Angel Tree is up at Pinnacle Bank, 817 Village Square, where members are invited to select an angel from the tree.
Pick an angel and check it out with a teller and return a wrapped gift, with the angel ornament attached, to the bank by Tuesday.
The suggested gift limit is $25.
An annual tradition for more than 20 years, the project is sponsored by the Optimists in conjunction with the bank.