The Gretna Optimist Club again seeks to spread holiday cheer to local children with a visit from Santa and a present.

The Angel Tree is up at Pinnacle Bank, 817 Village Square, where members are invited to select an angel from the tree.

Pick an angel and check it out with a teller and return a wrapped gift, with the angel ornament attached, to the bank by Dec. 17. The suggested gift limit is $25.

An annual tradition for more than 20 years, the project is sponsored by the Optimists in conjunction with the bank.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.