Danny Anderson stands with his recently painted world map on the Palisades Elementary School playground. Anderson enlisted the help of family and friends to paint the map for his Eagle Scout service project.

 Photo submitted by Danny Anderson

Danny Anderson hasn’t forgotten his roots.

The Gretna High School senior recently returned to his former elementary school to complete a service project required to earn his Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable is the Boy Scouts of America program.

“I asked Salli Wells if I could paint a world map at Palisades on their playground,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he was inspired by other Eagle projects he had seen that had implemented state maps in various locations.

“I put my own spin on it,” he said.

The painting took four sessions, completed between Saturday and Monday over Labor Day weekend.

“It turned out very well,” Anderson said. “It looks really nice and it’s useful.”

The project allowed Anderson to get involved and give back to the community.

“Naturally, I wanted to reach the highest rank of the program I’ve been a part of for a very long time. I learned more about being a leader and how to organize people to do their part while working toward a final goal. Those parts add up.”

