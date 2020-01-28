All things animals

Peter Brunette and Gabby Trujillo present I Love Animals! at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church on Thursday. The event was coordinated through Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as part of the Gretna Public Library’s January programming.

 Photo by Rachel George

