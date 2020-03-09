20200304_gb_allstarsax

Five students from Gretna and Aspen Creek middle schools were selected for this year’s Middle School All-Star Saxes. The group performed “Harlem Nocturne” and “Yakety Sax” to a sold out hall with the Nebraska Wind Symphony Feb. 16. From left, Alex Hallgren (alto sax), Drew Burtwistle (tenor sax), Erin Harrington (tenor sax), Clayton Angland (tenor sax) and Samantha Miller (bari sax).

 Photo courtesy of Chris Tucker

