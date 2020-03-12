Kara Alexander has filed for a seat on the Gretna City Council.
Alexander served on the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce events committee for 2.5 years before taking over as the chamber’s office administrator, her role for the past six years.
As president of Matt’s Music Memorial, Alexander has run the organization since 2007. Dedicated to providing instruments to children in local communities, the nonprofit is run in memory of her late husband, Matthew Alexander. The organization helps coordinate the pool party at Gretna Days each year.
“When Matt died, this community rallied around our family,” Alexander said. “They came out in droves to support us. I have looked back at that moment in my life a lot of times over the years. What I’ve always remembered and continued thinking is that there really, truly is no place like Gretna.”
A former Gretna Downtown Association board member, Alexander currently volunteers with Journey Church in the children’s nursery, as well as through various projects put on by the church.
“I’m mostly just running to give back. They rallied around us and didn’t let us fall through the cracks. I don’t want Gretna to fall through the cracks either.”
If elected, Alexander would represent Ward 2.