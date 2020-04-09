Gretna American Legion Auxiliary answered the call for an American Red Cross community blood drive April 6 at Gretna American Legion Post 216.
Dedicated donors gave 68 units of blood, helping 204 patients in desperate need.
When the 11-gallon award was presented to Cindy Vanek by Kathy Iske, shouts and applause came from the Red Cross Staff and donors still pumping away. Wendy Hirschfeld was presented her 2-gallon award and Bill Gillespie and Jessica Dickes were presented their 1-gallon awards. Terry Dolnick donated his 100 units.
Forty donors signed up for the July 6 blood drive when the American Red Cross will be back at the Legion.
Other willing donors were Todd Hendrickes, Gary Zessen, Joan Ingrim, Wendy Nepple, Amanda Mannewitz, Kari Milburry, Gene Schwarting, William Kirchiner, Katie Gangwish, Jennifer Mosher, Angela Kuzel, Sandra Scheef, Jeanne Krajicek, Debra Marble, John Krance, Andrea Bricker, Lana Juracek, Donna Cook, Barbara Runge, Jessica Kardell, Christopher Christi, Matt Anderson, James Scheef, Madison Buss, Melonie Katschwar, Drew Von Seggren, Alaric Schiltz, Brandi Estrada, Kathy Iske, Shannon Leiting, Anton Vanek, Janelle Schwartzkepf, Lori Wagner, Marla Wohldmann, Bradley Schlaatman, Jennifer Lockwood, Craig Hayes, Edward Steel, Scott Erlombusch, Grace Coufal, Jordan Meyer, Kraig Downey, Katherine (Glasnap) Schafer, Wayne Gunvaldson, Craig Keller, Mary Jo Coufal, Alan Wineger, Douglas Coufal, Don Frederick, Lori Frederick, Tanny Haberer, Gail Soe, Richard Kenkel, Mark Reier, Thomas Wohldmann, David Mohr, Rachel George, Jennifer Ferguson, Sydney Neilsen, Ann Mann, Kracie Kilgore, and Brad Hannah.
Ladies phoning donors were Linda Gillespie, Peggy Cherveny, Kathy Iske, CeCe Marquis, Mary Mau, Kathy Mazur, Cindy Moore, Stacy Hodge and Charlotte Pfeffer. Volunteers at the blood drive were Kathy Mazur, Charlotte Pfeffer and Kathy Iske.
“’May God bless our Gretna community and please stay healthy and safe,” Kathy Iske said.
— Submitted by the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary.