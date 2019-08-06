The Neighborhood Watch program has been in place for half-a-century, but some local law enforcement agencies are looking to give it a breath of new life.
Police departments in La Vista and Bellevue are teaming with the Sarpy County and Douglas County sheriff’s offices to reinvigorate a program that has fallen by the wayside over the years.
“We’re making a push to get new groups started and get some old groups going again,” said LVPD Ofc. Dana Miller. “It’s something that’s been around since the 1960s, but it’s been dying out.”
Letha Feeney, community relations coordinator with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, said the premise for reviving the program is to get neighbors to start looking out for each other again, and channel what they see through the proper authorities.
“We see more people posting what they’re seeing on social media, and there is a place for social media,” she said. “But that’s where people are going first instead of going to 911 and getting us going on the issue. There might be someone suspicious around the neighborhood, but by the time they get around to calling us, that person is usually gone.”
Feeney said neighbors being aware of their surroundings is a major component when it comes to keeping areas safe. She said events like National Night Out, which happens once a year in various communities, is a great place for that communication to take place.
“The whole concept of National Night Out is to get to know your neighbor,” she said. “If people are seeing things in their neighborhood and getting the information to us, it allows us to make contact with these suspects.”
Miller said the Neighborhood Watch program is a way for communities to become educated on what they should be looking for.
“It gets neighbors looking out for each other,” Miller said. “It also allows us to teach them on what they should be looking out for.”
The Sarpy Sheriff’s Office handles Neighborhood Watch programs for Gretna and Springfield, as well as rural areas throughout the county.
“As cities continue to grow, our jurisdiction is narrowing, but we want to stay in contact with those communities and keep all the areas we patrol safe,” Feeney said. “We’d like to keep the Neighborhood Watch alive and then we can determine whether each situation is something they need to worry about.”
Anyone interested in starting a new Neighborhood Watch group, or reviving an old one, under Sarpy County Sheriff’s jurisdiction can contact Feeney at 402-593-4405.
Those in La Vista can contact Miller at 402-331-1353.