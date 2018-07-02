Quiz bowl teams from both Aspen Creek Middle School and Gretna Middle School competed at the national level June 1 through June 3 in Washington D.C.
Both competed in matches the first few days, qualifying for the single elimination tournament on the last day of the competition.
Aspen Creek was seeded first and Gretna Middle School was seeded eighth.
Gretna Middle School defeated Scio Middle School from Oregon and went on to face Aspend Creek Middle School for a shot at the championship match. Aspen Creek defeated GMS 390 to 205.
Aspen Creek went on to tie with Warren Middle School from New Jersey in the championship match, but fell behind in a “Stump the Expert” round focused on American literature, chemistry, Latin, geography and American art.
Aspen Creek ultimately taking home a second-place trophy from the school’s first national quiz bowl competition.
“The students put in many hours of studying and practicing to qualify and compete at the national level,” said Rhonda Sparks, GMS HAL coordinator.
“It’s not just about knowing the information. Confidence and rapid recall of information comes into play at the national level.
“Many times, winning a national quiz bowl comes down to a tenth of a second buzzer sound that determines if your team wins or loses a match.
It’s the ultimate test of smarts with a spirit of camaraderie that draws fierce competition for a face-off against the nation’s brightest and smartest students.”