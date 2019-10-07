ACMS places at AppleJack

The Aspen Creek Middle School Band members stand with their trophy. They took third Sept. 21 in the AppleJack Parade in Nebraska City. It was the school’s first time placing in the top three and second time competing. Both Aspen Creek and Gretna middle schools placed in the top three bands of the competition. “Great day to be a Dragon,” said Amber Malone, ACMS band director.

 Photo submitted by Amber Malone

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.