Aspen Creek Middle School students recently performed “Frozen Jr.” as their winter musical.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical that brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle from the 2013 Disney film “Frozen” to life on stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, along with new songs written for the Broadway production.
The students practiced and performed as part of an eighth grade elective course that allows students to choose whether or not they want to be involved.
“We based this year’s production on our cast and what we saw from them, just the different talents and where we thought those kids would work best,” said Patrick Hays, vocal music director/teacher.
Students began work on the production at the beginning of November as the school kicked off its second quarter of classes.
“They’ve only had about a month and a half to work on it,” Hays said. “They’ve been doing great. Besides time restriction, they’re been fantastic to work with. They’ve been working really hard.”
Their efforts culminated Dec. 16, as they offered a morning performance to their fellow students, hosting a performance for family and the community that same evening.
Along with acting, some students also worked on lighting and sound for the production.