Fifteen Gretna Middle School band students were selected for the 2020 Eighth Grad All-Stand Band. This is the 14th consecutive year that GMS has had more students selected for the band than any other middle school in Nebraska. Front, from left: Kaylie Derr, percussion; Noelle Williams, trumpet alternate; Ellie Burch, percussion alternate; Taylor Tevis, clarinet; Emma Mannewitz, percussion; Kate Wegner, percussion, Aiden Ronk, baritone alternate. Back, from left: Lydia Edmonds, oboe alternate; Faith Rinaldi, horn; Alex Wise, first chair bari sax; Jacob Behnke, bassoon; Drew Burtwistle, tenor sax alternate; Cody Hunter, trombone alternate; Andrew Kula, trumpet; Brennan Robertson, trumpet.