Aspen Creek’s Middle School’s final competitiors in the National Geopgrahic GeoBee, from left: Nick Coates, Bennett Stock, Kody Robinson, Calvin Zabloudil, Jeremy Godfrey, Jackson Omel, Erin Harrington, Joshua Griffen, Jude Luby and Brianna Wozniak. The 10 students competed Dec. 18. Eighth-grader Nick Coates took first; sixth-grader Jackson Omel took second; eighth-grader Bennett Stock took third. This is the second year in a row that Coates won the ACMS Bee. The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee. School champions including Coates take an online qualifying test that determines their eligibility for their state’s GeoBee.