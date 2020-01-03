New Year’s resolutions are more popular than a gym in January.
We know the drill: lose weight; exercise; save money. Admirable ideas but do they work?
Check the gym in March and you tell me. Sometimes resolutions fly; sometimes they fizzle.
Resolutions don’t always trigger the transformation we want but we keep making them, anyway. There is a lesson here: we want things to be better but we are powerless to make it happen.
So what do we do with our instinct to improve? Just toss it aside because we know we’ll fail in the end?
That’s one option.
Or, we might read Jonathan Edwards, a Puritan leader in 18th-century America who, from 1722-1723, wrote 70 resolutions for his life. Such as, “17. Resolved, that I will live so as I shall wish I had done when I come to die.” And, “5. Resolved, never to lose one moment of time; but improve it the most profitable way I possibly can.”
Edwards sounds very resolved.
Does this mean the answer to our improvement instinct is to make spiritual-sounding resolutions — and lots of them? It seems logical but but religious resolutions are just as impotent as any other. A religion of “do better & try harder” makes me feel good about myself and my intentions.
Until, inevitably, I fail.
I gain weight. I quit the gym. I buy things I don’t need. Again.
Edwards, being human, understood this. So he prefaced his resolutions by writing, “Being sensible that I am unable to do anything without God’s help, I do humbly entreat him by his grace to enable me to keep these Resolutions, so far as they are agreeable to his will, for Christ’s sake.”
Here’s the delicate balance: we don’t have the power to keep resolutions. But with God’s help, we have an entirely different kind of strength.
Jesus gives us a glimpse of that strength at work in a human life. He didn’t just resolve to do things we never could; He did them. He chose to become one of us, leaving the comforts of heaven for the chaos of a manger. But as we celebrate His humble birth during Christmas, it’s also important to remember His sacrificial death on Good Friday.
“Now as the days before he should be taken back into Heaven were running out, he resolved to go to Jerusalem.” (Luke 9:51)
Jesus was very resolved.
He resolved to go to Jerusalem, even though He knew death was waiting there for Him. His resolution revolved around helping others, not self help. After He gave up His life on the cross, God raised Him to new life in the resurrection.
When we resolve to surrender, we plug ourselves into God’s power to change us.
Jesus put it this way: “I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me and I in him, he bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5).
Every new year should remind us that we live in a paradox of powerlessness. We can do nothing without God but when we pour our energy into pursuing Him, He gives us power to do what we cannot do ourselves.
Jesus isn’t a resolution. He is the solution.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.