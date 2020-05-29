Oh, the signs, they are a’ changin’.
“Sorry, we’re closed,” is turning over a new leaf to “Yes, we’re open.” (The “come on in” part is still a bit iffy.)
This virus has claimed many lives, memories and hours of sleep. It isn’t over yet. As things begin to re-open, we all have choices to make about what we do, where we go and and how often we don our masks.
Open is good.
“Open” will be healthy for the economy. Prayerfully, opening up won’t create a new outbreak of sickness. Some of those results are largely out of our control. But there is another outcome to consider — one for which every one of us has responsibility.
Amidst all these opening remarks about our shops and our offices and our firepits, is there any talk about opening our hearts?
There are times, not just during a pandemic, that we turn the sign of our heart to the “Sorry, closed” side, and no one gets in. Sometimes fear closes us up. We’re afraid of rejection or disappointment or failure. Let those things in? Not by the hair of my chinny-chin-chin.
But closing our hearts is as devastating to the spirit as closing up local businesses is to the economy. Our leaders are crafting plans on how to re-open our world as safely and wisely as possible. How many of us read those plans once they are released?
Our creator has crafted a plan to open our hearts as safely and wisely as possible, too. How many of us are reading that plan?
Opening our heart to God begins by opening our ears to hear Him speak. Don’t expect the inimitable voice of James Earl Jones to emanate from the screen of your smartphone or the pages of your Bible. Most times, God speaks in a still, small voice that we can hear when we’ve tuned out everything else and tuned in to the deep frequency of the soul.
“This is my Father’s world, and to my list’ning ears, all nature sings and ‘round me rings the music of the ‘spheres.”
When we hear God speak, He says things that no other authority can say. He pulls us close and says, “I have loved you with an everlasting love.” (Jeremiah 31:3)
He shows us everlasting love in the sacrificial gift of His Son. Jesus endured death, the closure we’re all going to face sooner or later, virus or no virus. In the resurrection, God opened something no one else can open: the grave.
Talk about a place that’s always closed.
To any whose hearts are open to listen, Jesus says, “I am the living one. I died, but look—I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and the grave.” (Revelation 1:18)
His perfect love has the power to cast out the reality of rejection, the terror of trauma and the fear of failure. He loves us through this life and all its sufferings. When we open up our hearts to that kind of love, we start to open up to others, as well.
We can’t love perfectly — not yet, at least. But we can love with the power of God pumping through our veins. Imagine what our re-opening world would look like if we let this kind of care for others define us.
His heart is open to those who are open to Him. Those open to Him are open to others.
If that’s “open,” then open is good.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.