“Spring forward.”
It all sounds so innocent, like a baby bunny hopping through the grass, or Bambi leaping through a flowering forest.
But in my humble opinion, this annual command to lose an hour of my life comes like a thief in the night, robbing me of sleep, turning my morning to pitch darkness and messing with my bedtime.
Get off my lawn, Daylight Saving Time!
I’ll get used to it. I always do. But I’m counting down the days until I “fall back” into my kind of normal. I know, I know. Not everyone shares my opinion on this. But whatever time system you prefer, we can all agree on one thing: daylight is precious.
So, too, is how we spend it.
The Bible uses “light” and “darkness” as metaphors for life. In the beginning, there was darkness over the surface of the deep. Then God said, “Let there be light.” (Genesis 1:2–3) Darkness is usually portrayed as chaotic, frightening and a shroud for unsightly activity. Light is ordered, comforting and a place where we don’t need to hide our actions.
We’ll go to great lengths and legislation to preserve daylight hours. But we’ll go to even greater lengths to keep parts of our lives hidden in darkness.
Where would you rather spend your hours?
Naturally, we seem to prefer darkness.
“All who do evil hate the light and refuse to go near it for fear their sins will be exposed.” (John 3:20)
Jesus spoke those words during a moonlit conversation with a religious leader who wanted none of his churchified cronies to find out he was talking with that teacher who claimed to be living light.
“I am the light of the world,” Jesus said, “If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.” (John 8:12)
Christ can make that claim because He faced the worst darkness. He was betrayed at night. Arrested at night. Interrogated at night. Sentenced at night. When Good Friday dawned, Jesus was crucified in the daylight for all to see. But from about noon to 3 o’clock, the sky went dark as Jesus suffered.
The one who claims to be light knows how darkness feels. And, so do we. We’ve all faced the chaotic, frightening and isolating nature of human darkness. Times when we feel like we may never see light, or hope, again.
Jesus endured that darkness on the cross, died and was buried in a stone cold tomb.
When His followers found that tomb empty three days later, it was early morning. That’s no coincidence. That’s God’s way of saying a new kind of day was dawning.
Through His death and resurrection, the living light overcame the darkness. That’s how Jesus can offer us a different kind of daylight saving time. You don’t need to “spring forward” by your own moral strength, or “fall back” into old habits. You only need to walk in His light, while you have the chance.
“Walk in the light while you can,” Jesus said, “so the darkness will not overtake you. Those who walk in the darkness cannot see where they are going. Put your trust in the light while there is still time; then you will become children of the light.” (John 12:35–36)
Whatever you choose to do with your extra daylight, just remember, every second of it is precious.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.