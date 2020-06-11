A volleyball gathering remembering 4the4 will begin at noon June 17 at Spikers Sports and Spirits, 20227 Husker Drive.
The event is free and open to the public and will honor the memories of Abby Barth, Alex Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer, who were killed in a tragic accident on June 17, 2019.
The volleyball courts will be available for open play and the dining area will be open for lunch service.
A balloon release will follow, set for 8 p.m. at Water’s Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St.
Those attending are asked to bring a white balloon. Balloons will not be provided.
McKinney’s Food Center has plenty of white balloons available for the occasion.
Email julie@d3interi ors.net with questions.