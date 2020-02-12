The Gretna City Council weighed in Feb. 4 on names for the extensive park project planned for the eastern half of the Fields at Gretna property, South 212th Street and Capehart Road.
At the meeting, the council approved and adopted a resolution that renamed the City of Gretna’s recreational area to Gretna Crossing Park.
“Fields at Gretna was a good name for the original design,” City Administrator Jeff Kooistra said.
“Now that we have a master plan with a pond, trails, picnic areas, the pool. ... it become more than just ball fields. They wanted to look for something that was more inclusive.”
With Gretna’s proximity between Omaha and Lincoln, the area naturally serves as a crossing point between the two, one reason council members leaned toward the name.
Council member Angie Lauritsen also pointed out that different generations will cross paths at the park, its master plan providing endless opportunities that cater to people from different ages and walks of life.
“I also think it helps locate it in reference to the mall,” Kooistra said.
“We don’t want to be confused for the mall, but I think it will help people find it a little better.”
The park’s name changes immediately, though it will take some time for signage to be changed.
Also at its Feb. 4 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2058, amending section 1-715 (H) bidding procedures.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2059, which amends zoning regulations to implement a new R-4 highest density residential zoning district and design review committee.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2060, rezoning the BDC Commons subdivision Lots 1 through 4 and Outlot A entirely to a general commercial zoning district with a corridor overlay district.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2061, excluding certain real estate from the corporate limits.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2062, an update to the comprehensive plan regarding the future growth boundary.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2063, rezoning of the Highland Pointe subdivision from transitional agriculture to an R-3 high density residential with a planned unit development zoning district.
• Approved and adopted Resolution 2-20 (1), designating all Gretna recreational areas, parks, playgrounds and athletic fields to be tobacco-free and directing the posting of tobacco-free signs.
• Approved a pay request of $187,099.72 to TJ Osborn Construction, Inc. for work on the Buffalo Creek phase two undercrossing and phase 3 improvements.
• Approved a sewer connection with SID 309 (Rivers Oaks phase four subdivision lots 240-283 and outlots Q and R.)
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.