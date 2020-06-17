Going to the movies and gorging myself on a large popcorn with buttery topping has always been one of my favorite pastimes.
Growing up, a trip to see something on the big screen was an almost weekly pilgrimage for my family and me. Much of my vocabulary consists of movie quotes and my brain is filled to the brim with useless cinema trivia.
Movies have always been an escape for me from the stressful realities of the world. The last movie I went to see was “The Hunt,” in March.
Since then, theaters have closed their doors in response to the coronavirus.
So when I saw that Twin Creek Cinemas was offering a drive-in movie theater experience, I jumped at the opportunity to once again indulge in my favorite pastime.
The process of getting ready for the movie was almost as interesting as the drive-in itself.
I did not want my car to die in the middle of the movie, so I dug out an old boom box in the house. There were no batteries in the boom box so, in turn, I had to search for those.
After the batteries were in, I realized the antenna was broken and my hopes of enjoying the movie that night were hampered.
That was until my fiancé’s father educated me on a classic life hack that would extend the range of the radio for FM signals.
He grabbed some aluminum foil and fashioned it into an antenna shape and I proceeded to duct tape the aluminum apparatus to the boom box.
The audio quality was clear enough to where the movie would be enjoyable.
I was ready to go to the movies for the first time in months. I made a pit stop at Target to grab some pop and snacks and wandered around the store — as one does at Target — to kill time before the movie started.
I went to the Wednesday showing at Twin Creek. That night they were showing two classic movies, “Back to the Future,” and “Jaws.”
In my head, it thought it was the most random combination of movies they could put together, but like most things that happen in my life I go with the flow.
I arrived at 7:30 p.m. to secure a spot in the front row of the makeshift drive-in theater in the Twin Creek Cinema’s parking lot.
I still had some time to kill before the movies began and called up my parents and friends.
I ordered my popcorn with extra buttery topping and chicken strips with a side of the of ranch.
I adjusted my seat, turned off the car, flipped the on switch for the boom box and kicked back as Marty McFly drove a DeLorean time machine powered by 1.21 gigawatts of nuclear power.
I wish I had brought a portable fan with me, as I could feel the sweat dripping down my face in the middle of the movie.
Was the experience perfect? No. My boom box did cut out once or twice, bugs were flying into the car and eating me as if I was their popcorn and the people behind me were telling their life story to each other throughout the whole movie. But what experience is ever perfect?
Going to the movies is exactly what I needed to distract me from the real world for a few hours.
Also, you can’t get the authentic tasting movie theater popcorn anywhere else.
I would recommend to anyone that is interested in movies — and classic movies at that — to take a night out with the family and enjoy the drive-in movie theater experience at Twin Creek Cinemas, 3909 Raynor Parkway.