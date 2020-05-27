Charlie Wilkins, a Ralston High School graduate and current La Vista resident, has grown his mustache around his military service in the Army National Guard.
When he was in the Middle East as a critical care flight paramedic he met his commander, Greg Graham, a fellow mustache aficionado.
Graham eventually led Wilkins to Mustache for Kids.
Mustache for Kids Omaha has raised more than $3.1 million in its 11-year history and this year is the first year where several charities are the beneficiary of the organization’s fundraising efforts.
Men that volunteer for Mustache for Kids shave their mustache and then grow it out until May 31. Mustache growers then set up a fundraising page online that anyone can visit and donate to.
The money raised from this year’s campaign will go toward the following organizations: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands, Micah House, Red Dawgs, Smart Gen Society, Kids Can Community Center, HETRA, The Hope Center for Kids and The Life House.
Kris Covi, Mustache for Kids Omaha president, said some mustache wearers raise money for all the charities and some will have all their money go to that single charity.
“They’re all going to get much less than a normal campaign would have given to one charity, but in many situations they’re smaller charities that we really wouldn’t have picked before because of the massive amount of money we’re raising,” Covi said. “It’s a really broad spectrum of charities that we’re helping and we’re hoping to help put a Band-Aid on this for them.”
Wilkins said before this year he would just donate money to the campaign but decided to join as a mustache grower after some encouragement from Graham.
“Last year he (Graham) told me that I’ve got the right personality for it and that I got the mustache for it, which he’s not wrong and just a couple days before the kickoff I decided, why not? Let’s do this,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins, who works the overnight shift at Nebraska Medicine as a paramedic and a noninvasive cardiac tech, said raising money for Mustache for Kids has kept him motivated to keep going back to work every day.
“This is what re-energizes me, especially like the times if I’m wearing one of those n95 masks for hours on end, I get home and all I want to do is just sit and do nothing productive,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins shaved his mustache May 1. People can donate and comment until May 31, if they want him keep it or shave it.
Wilkins’ first goal was $500 but as of May 8 has raised just under $4,000.
“I’m not surprised by the generosity; the generosity has always been there,” Wilkins said.
“I’m surprised that people are able to put others before themselves financially in this time.”
Wilkins realizes people might not be able to donate due to financial situations and has told his friends not to shell out for this campaign.
“The fact that I’ve got friends and family that are reaching deep into their own goal, whether it be a money tree or a money bushel, and they’re shaking and seeing what comes out and they’re sending it my way, that’s what surprises me in all the best ways,” Wilkins said.
Covi said he has been impressed by Wilkins’ fundraising efforts so far.
“He’s doing it as well as anybody ever has, as a first year and not just on the screwing around side, but he’s raising some real money,” Covi said.
Donate to Wilkins’ page at mustachesforkids.securesweet.com/CharlesWilkins.
To learn more about Mustache for Kids, visit m4komaha.com.