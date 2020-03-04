After months of conversation and debate, the Bellevue City Council on Tuesday approved a zoning change that paves the way for the Belle Plaine Apartments to be erected adjacent to the Normandy Hills Sanitary and Improvement District.
The action passed by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Pat Shannon casting the lone no-vote and Councilwoman Kathy Welch absent.
All of the back-and-forth between city officials, developers and Normandy Hills residents, though, largely skated around one crucial fact: Missoula, Montana-based Summit Housing Group Inc. could legally move forward with a development more than twice as big as the proposed plat if the now-approved zoning shift was denied.
“My thinking is … yeah, we have a choice, but I don’t know if we really have a choice,” Ward 1 Councilman Thomas Burns said prior to the final vote being cast. “And I think this is more beneficial for the area than the alternative.”
That alternative action could have resulted in more than 180 multifamily units being erected in a single, three-story building, near the northeast corner of Normandy Boulevard and Highway 75. The zoning change, from RG-28 to RG-28-PS (Planning Subdivision), enables the developer to erect eight buildings comprised of three- and four-bedroom units on the approximately 12-acre plot.
Available living quarters will be about 1,200 square feet for a three-bedroom unit, and a minimum of 1,500 for a four-bedroom dwelling. Unit pricing, Summit Housing President Rusty Snow said, will range from market rate all the way down to 40 percent of the area’s mean income. This means the rent-only units, targeting families with children, will be priced between $770 and $1,300 monthly.
In addition, the project calls for a centrally located clubhouse, a playground, green space for recreational activities, 152 parking stalls and eight community garden plots.
Public hearings, which largely voiced opposition to the development, centered mainly on the potential issues of area congestion and safety. Currently, there is a single access point into the SID, from Fort Crook Road south of Fairview Road. A second access point to the south of Normandy Hills is gated and locked as a result of the state’s development of Highway 75. Now, it’s used exclusively as an emergency access point.
“There’s an awful lot of problems already here, I’m not in favor of adding 150 cars into that,” Shannon said. “The way I feel about this is that the citizens have brought their problems to us. While this is not annexed into the city right now, it has fallen into our lap and I think it’s our job to address this back to the county, it’s our extraterritorial zoning right now, and they are bringing legitimate problems to us.
“So, I’d like to see some correspondence from the city going back to the county addressing these issues and asking them to work toward it.”
City Planning Manager Tammi Palm noted, though, that the county is keeping clear of the SID under the presumption that Normandy Hills will eventually be annexed into Bellevue city limits. With the likelihood of a city-county partnership currently being slim to none, the governing body was in a position where it had to make a decision.
Palm during the gathering said that approving the zoning shift, in her mind, was the best move city officials could make.
“Site approval allows you folks the opportunity to approve it and control exactly what they build," she said, addressing the council.
Shannon, though, indicated he was willing to take a third approach: re-zoning the entire plat to something like BG (general business district) or AG (agricultural farming district) to prevent the developer from ever turning over dirt until some of the existing issues in the SID area are resolved.
City Attorney Bree Robbins was quick to point out that making a zoning change may prevent the developer from going to work, but it would open the door for all sorts of other businesses and industry to develop the same ground.
For instance, she said a zoning change to BGH (heavy general business) would allow the land to house things like an animal hospital, apparel stores, automobile rental stores, dental clinics, frozen food lockers, gas stations and hobby craft stores. A change to BH (general business district) would allow many of the same uses, plus the addition of something like a child care center.
“Talk about congestion,” she said, of a child care center occupying the area.
A shift to AG (agricultural farming district) could result in a ranch or a farm being jump started, bed and breakfasts opening or even railroad-related facilities. Plus, she said, trying to make a shift to AG would get shut down, as the zoning wording calls for a minimum of 20 acres.
“So, just simply saying, ‘I’m going to re-zone it,’ doesn’t really solve the problem,” Robbins said, adding that she believes it’s a slippery slope to re-zone privately owned land just because the city isn’t happy about its designated use. “Additionally, the current zoning and the proposed amended zoning is in compliance with the Comprehensive Plan for what that area is utilized for.”
With such passionate discussion surround the property, Palm noted how – although seemingly easy to forget – a large-scale development was a virtual certainty on the plot in the early 2000s.
“Back in 2007, 187 townhome units were approved,” Palm said. “The only reason it didn’t happen is because after the site plan was approved, the market tanked and the developer went away."
If approved, Snow said during the council’s Feb. 18 meeting that the development would take about a year to build. Similar projects have been completed in Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Colorado.
The push for the Bellevue build, Snow said, stems from the company receiving federal housing tax credits distributed by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority in the wake of last year’s flooding.