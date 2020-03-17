Suzanne Withem knows a thing or two about working with young actors.
She worked at the Rose Theatre in downtown Omaha for five years. The Rose is known for its productions and theater camps geared toward younger actors.
Withem is the director for the Bellevue Little Theatre’s latest production, “Tuck Everlasting,” a show that features several actors under the age of 15.
There are some challenges that come with directing a show comprised of younger actors.
“I lose an hour of rehearsal every week night because I send kids home at 9 (p.m.),” Withem said, referencing the young actors’ need to be prepared for school.
Withem said she doesn’t alter her approach much directing kids compared to how she directs adults.
“I approach directing kids very much like I direct adults and I try not to talk down to them,” Withem said.
“The adjustment I make is some of the vocabulary. I will simplify, but I also try to sneak in language so they are learning.”
Withem said she solicits input from the young actors on creative aspects of shows.
“I’ve asked them to contribute their ideas and the way that we worked together the kids give as much input as the adults do and they come up with all sorts of creative ideas and solutions,” Withem said.
Madalynn Johnson, Eva Cohen, Meghan Essner and Andrew Hedin are all under 15 and cast in “Tuck Everlasting.”
Cohen plays Winnie Foster and the other three are a part of the ensemble cast.
Johnson attends Beadle Middle School; Cohen, Freidel Jewish Academy; Essner, St. Wenceslaus Catholic School; and Hedin, Lewis and Clark Middle School in Bellevue.
All of the actors started performing theater in middle school for one reason or another.
“My family went to the Omaha Community Playhouse’s, ‘A Christmas Carol’ every year and then one year I was like, I could do that, so then I just went out and auditioned,” Hedin said.
Essner said she bribed her cousins with candy to act in her self-written plays.
“Before I could talk, I would hum and I sang myself to sleep every night,” Essner said.
“I would put on productions with my cousins. I’d write the songs and I would write the script.”
The young actors each have their own unique way of memorizing lines for shows.
“I can’t remember school things but I can most definitely remember a line from a show that I probably didn’t even have a line in,” Johnson said.
Johnson, Cohen, Essner and Heidin all said they use some form of repetition to help them prepare for shows.
Essner said she utilizes memory walks in which she associates certain lines with a physical motion.
Cohen said she reads the entire script and then goes scene by scene repeating the lines until she does not need the script anymore.
All of the young actors had a hard time pinpointing their favorite aspect about theater.
“I really just like all of it, you make so many friends in the cast,” Cohen said.
Withem said “Tuck Everlasting” asks a lot of heavy questions for a book originally written for little kids. The show is asking the young cast and the audience, if they would rather live out their lives normally or live forever.
None of the young cast said they would live forever if they were given the opportunity.
“One of the best parts of life is cherishing every day to its fullest possibilities and having new experiences and trying new things and living forever would make it not special,” Essner said.
Withem said she learns from the kids just as much as they learn from her.
“Whether it’s just them being creative and coming up with new ideas, or them challenging me to think about a different or smarter way to approach something,” Withem said.
“I love working with kids because I get to challenge them, they learn something but I also learn from them,” Withem said.