A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Bellevue was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the Sarpy County Jail.
Alfredo V. Dominguez III of Lincoln was arrested in connection with the Saturday shooting death of Randy N. Garcia-Ramos, 19, of Omaha. Dominguez was taken into custody without incident about 9:45 a.m. near 66th and Vine Streets in Lincoln, Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said.
An arrest warrant charging Dominguez with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving a stolen firearm was issued Tuesday.
Two teenagers were arrested Monday on suspicion of being accessories to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Garcia-Ramos. A boy, 17, and a girl, 16, were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center following a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Omaha.
Bellevue police officers were called to the area of Columbus Avenue and Denver Street just east of U.S. Highway 75 about 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man down, Melvin said. They located Garcia-Ramos on the ground, and he was pronounced dead.
Family members told police that a blue Toyota Corolla belonging to Garcia-Ramos was missing and thought to have been stolen. Omaha police officers located the Toyota near 23rd and U Streets on Monday and alerted Bellevue police.
Officers watched the vehicle and started a pursuit of the Toyota after the two teens drove away. The teens were apprehended when the Toyota crashed about 4 p.m. Monday near Highway 75 and Q Street.
The boy, who was driving, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center before being booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. Melvin said no other arrests are anticipated at this time.