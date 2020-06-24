A World War I memorial was re-dedicated by the VFW Post 2280 in Bellevue on June 16.
The memorial, located at Washington Park near Franklin Street and 20th Avenue, honors two Bellevue soldiers who were killed during WWI: Lt. Ralph E. Martin and Pvt. Bret A. Graves.
Steven Wiseman, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2280 honor guard commander, spoke at the event, as well as Shawn Wilbur, Nebraska commander of the Blind Veterans of America representing American Legion Post 339.
Also in attendance at the event were Joe Smith, commander of VFW Department of Nebraska and Jeff Fox, commander of the VFW Post 2280.
The memorial was also re-dedicated with a wreath donated by Bellevue Florists.