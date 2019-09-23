The worker who died Sunday after becoming trapped in a grain elevator in Fremont was identified Monday as a Bellevue man.
At 2:22 p.m. Sunday, the Fremont Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a worker trapped inside a grain elevator about a quarter-mile north and a half-mile east of Fremont.
The grain elevator is owned by Interstate Commodities Inc.
Rescue personnel were told that the worker had entered the concrete grain elevator to break up a crust on the grain. He reportedly fell through the crust.
The name of the man, Zane Fecht, 32, of Bellevue, was released Monday.
Central Valley Ag Cooperative provided a rescue team and grain vacuums to aid in the removal of grain from the elevator and the recovery efforts, the Sheriff's Office said.
Fecht's body was removed from the grain elevator about 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.