A Bellevue day care worker accused of dislocating a child’s elbow is scheduled for a Sarpy County District Court jury trial in June.
Lisa M. Adkins, 28, is charged with child abuse resulting in neglect or injury, a Class IIIA felony, punishable by up to five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. According to court records, the defendant did knowingly and intentionally cause or permit a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered the child’s life, or physical or mental health.
Court records show that Adkins waived her right to an arraignment and submitted a written not-guilty plea on Feb. 12. She is being represented by Papillion attorney Craig M. Martin.
In October 2019, an officer with the Bellevue Police Department responded to a local day care facility in reference to a 2-year-old child that was injured at the site, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit. The child was taken to Nebraska Medicine in Bellevue where he or she was diagnosed as having a dislocation to the left elbow. Child Protective Services, court records show, was notified of the incident.
During a discussion with the child’s mother, who at the time of the incident was employed at the day care facility in question, police learned that she was informed by Adkins — the child’s teacher — that the child hurt his or her elbow. The mother, court records show, subsequently checked on the child, who appeared to have his or her left elbow out of socket.
Prior to departing from the day care facility, court records show the mother read the day care incident report completed by the defendant, as she was reportedly the only teacher in that particular toddler room.
Court records show that the report stated that the child was sitting in the kitchen area and that another child fell on top of his or her arm.
Day care security footage was reviewed, court records show, and the tape allegedly showed the child in question up against the wall, with Adkins pushing a play kitchen into the corner of the wall where he or she was standing. Adkins then allegedly walked behind the play kitchen and pulled the child by the left arm to pick him or her up when the elbow came out of socket.
Prior to June 11, Adkins is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 13 at 1:30 p.m., court records show. District Court Judge George Thompson is presiding over case.
In other district court happenings:
*Nicholas L. Wilkinson, 29, of La Vista, earlier this month pleaded not guilty to charges of being in possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony; visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class ID felony; and enticement by using an electronic communication device, a Class IV felony.
A Class IIA felony is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, and Class ID and Class IV felonies, 50 and five years, respectively.
Court records show that on Oct. 5, 2019, the defendant reportedly was in possession of pornography depicting at least one child committing sexual acts.
During a period of March 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2019, Wilkinson is accused of making, publishing, directing, creating, providing, or in any manner generating a visual depiction, or depictions, of sexually-explicit conduct involving a child.
Lastly, during a period of March 1 through Aug. 7 last year, the defendant is accused of using an electronic communication device to inappropriately converse with a child, or a peace officer posing as a child, under the age of 16, court records show.
The defendant was released after signing a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, and was scheduled to appear in district court on Tuesday for an additional bond hearing.
Court records show that the PR bond was issued under 11 specific conditions. A portion of the conditions includes the defendant not making contact with any minor under the age of 19, as well as not using internet, computers, cell phones or gaming devices.