Gross Catholic High School, which opened in 1968, was built following a financial contribution by Louise Gross to honor her late husband, Daniel J. Gross, who had died in 1958.
Daniel J. Gross was a prominent Omaha attorney who graduated in 1916 from Creighton University School of Law at the age of 19.
He also earned a degree from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. before starting is own law firm in Omaha.
Born in Walnut, Iowa, Gross was a Navy veteran who later served as post commander of American Legion Post 1 in Omaha. He was also a grand knight of the Knights of Columbus.